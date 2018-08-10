ATLANTA -- Hurricane Michael is strengthening as it moves in towards the Gulf Coast. The Red Cross is just one of the organizations in Georgia making preparations.

"We are definitely getting ready to open some evacuation shelters as the need arises," said Ashley Henyan, the Communications Manager for the Georgia Region of the Red Cross. "Right now is very important for everyone in the path to get prepared."

The organization has been monitoring the storm and conditions in the southern part of the state. Temporary shelters will be a place for people to go to ride out the storm.

"There may not be cots available there, they will be short-term temporary locations and people should bring blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, and items for children if you are bringing them along," said Henyan.

The location of the shelters depends on the path of the storm.

"We want to make sure that they are in safe locations where the buildings can withstand the strong winds that may come with Hurricane Michael," she said.

The Red Cross is urging people to prepare in 3 steps.

1. Have a preparedness kit. Be sure to included flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable food, medicines, portable radios, chargers for your phone, and case. Be sure to fill up your car with gas. The supplies you pack should last you for at least three days.

2. Stay informed. Watch local TV news, download apps to help you stay informed. The Red Cross also has an emergency app with a list of resources.

3. Have a family plan. Have an emergency contact out of state, have a plan for your pets, talk with your children, have a family meeting place, and know what you will do when an emergency happens.

Volunteers and crew members are already planning and getting ready for mobilization throughout the state. For people who want to help the Red Cross with donations call 1-800-Red-Cross, or text Red Cross to 90999 to give a $10 gift. You can also visit the website to find out more information or how you can volunteer.

