Clayton County Schools

After school activities canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Officials will make a decision on classes for Thursday, Oct. 11 by 4:30 a.m.

Georgia Military College

The following campuses are closed Thursday:

Augusta

Dublin

Eastman

Madison

Milledgeville

Sandersville.

Griffin Spalding Schools

Schools will delay their start time to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11. All essential staff members who may be required to report to work earlier will be contacted by their direct supervisor.

So far, the district has canceled two athletic events for Wednesday afternoon. Decisions about other activities scheduled for Thursday will be determined as needed.

Henry County Schools

All after school activities have been canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 10. The afterschool enrichment program will remain open.

Jasper County Schools

Classes canceled Thursday

Monroe County Schools

Classes canceled Thursday

University of Georgia

Due to weather conditions, the Athens campus will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. First classes will start at 11 a.m.

University of North Georgia Oconee

Campus will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to severe weather. Classes and activities after 4 p.m. are canceled for Oct. 10 and all day Thursday, Oct. 11.

