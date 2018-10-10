Clayton County Schools
After school activities canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 10.
Officials will make a decision on classes for Thursday, Oct. 11 by 4:30 a.m.
Georgia Military College
The following campuses are closed Thursday:
- Augusta
- Dublin
- Eastman
- Madison
- Milledgeville
- Sandersville.
Griffin Spalding Schools
Schools will delay their start time to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11. All essential staff members who may be required to report to work earlier will be contacted by their direct supervisor.
So far, the district has canceled two athletic events for Wednesday afternoon. Decisions about other activities scheduled for Thursday will be determined as needed.
Henry County Schools
All after school activities have been canceled for Wednesday, Oct. 10. The afterschool enrichment program will remain open.
Jasper County Schools
Classes canceled Thursday
Monroe County Schools
Classes canceled Thursday
University of Georgia
Due to weather conditions, the Athens campus will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. First classes will start at 11 a.m.
University of North Georgia Oconee
Campus will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday due to severe weather. Classes and activities after 4 p.m. are canceled for Oct. 10 and all day Thursday, Oct. 11.