Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall on the Florida panhandle on Wednesday.
The Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 145 mph with high wind gusts.
While many have evacuated the area, others are riding out the storm.
Here is the latest posts from social media:
I hope and pray Mother Nature keeps everyone safe and this is just her trying to shake things up a bit. 9am across the street from my house.I woke up and had to go outside to see. #hurricanemichael #destinlife
How inappropriate to call this planet Earth when it is quite clearly Ocean arthur c. clarke #hurricanemichael #threefriendsandafork @weatherchannel @alabamatravel @thisisalabama @gulf_shores_alabama @only.in.alabama @alabama_living
#hurricanemichael starting to get a little nasty.
