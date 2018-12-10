After every hurricane, the question always comes up about why people choose to stay rather than evacuate.

For some, especially Floridians, hurricanes are a way of life and in some cases, there is too much at stake to leave.

Imagine being family on the other end of that praying your loved ones to make it out alive.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

University of Alabama Professor Dr. Lamar Wilson came to Atlanta hoping to find help for his family.

"I called my mother and father and tried to persuade them to leave and go to safety," he said. "I knew they weren’t gonna leave."

"This morning I woke up not knowing what happened to my family, not knowing whether they were safe or not and just frantic."

Wilson' parents, In their 70s, weathered the storm. They were compelled to stay to protect the family land.

'We're just hunkering down': Families who didn't evacuate ahead of Michael brace for storm

untitledannell and leroy wilson jr_1539311826164.png.jpg
Annell and Leroy Wilson Jr.

"This is the land that has been in our family for five generations," Wilson explained. "This is the land my grandmother took care of for all of her 106 years."

The land was bought in the late 1800s. It started as five acres but has since multiplied dozens of times over.

"I don't think they anticipated what was to come," he said.

After hours of anxious wondering, Wilson received the call confirming what he’d prayed for - his family was fine.

It's still a long road ahead. There are about 15 family members at the home Wilson grew up in with his parents. Roads are not passable and the power could be out for at least two weeks.

READ | 11-year-old girl killed by falling tree when Hurricane Michael hit Georgia identified

Michael damage in metro Atlanta
01 / 14
02 / 14
A large tree fell in the Collier Hills neighborhood in Atlanta trapping a family inside until a tree company could come and free them.
03 / 14
04 / 14
05 / 14
Paulding County roads washed out.
06 / 14
Paulding County roads washed out.
07 / 14
Woodrow Kay near Proctor Road is washed out in Paulding County, Ga.
08 / 14
A tree came down in a residential neighborhood in Pooler, Ga.Pooler, Ga. Police Department
09 / 14
There are reports of downed trees around metro Atlanta. This one is at E. Rock Springs Dr.
10 / 14
There are reports of downed trees around metro Atlanta. This one is at E. Rock Springs Dr.
11 / 14
A man and woman were trapped in a car after a tree fell on them in Atlanta. Both had to be rescued
12 / 14
Tree down on Algood Rd. in DeKalb County
13 / 14
Tree down on Algood Rd. in DeKalb County
14 / 14
Tree down on Algood Rd. in DeKalb County

© 2018 WXIA