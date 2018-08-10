Right now, the National Hurricane Center's forecast path shows Hurricane Michael is likely to make landfall along the northeast Gulf Coast between Pensacola and Destin, Florida on Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane.

This would make the storm a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of between 111 and 129 mph. The last major hurricane to make landfall along the Gulf Coast was Hurricane Irma last year.

Inland tropical weather watches have already been issued for portions of south Georgia in advance of Michael, however, an exact forecast for metro Atlanta remains uncertain and may vary, given the exact path Hurricane Michael may take across the state.

Heavy rains could cause flash flooding and severe weather, with vivid lightning and gusty winds. This could lead to falling trees and power loss over much of Georgia.

Florida's Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency late Sunday in advance of Hurricane Michael for the counties in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region.

GEMA officials released a statement early Monday afternoon in advance of Michael's arrival.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is actively monitoring what has recently developed into Hurricane Michael. We are working closely and coordinating with our local, state and federal partners in anticipation of the storm’s potential impacts. Now is the time to review emergency plans and pay close attention to local updates.

Wednesday

Once Michael makes landfall, it is expected to move northeastward across the Florida panhandle into southern Georgia. Heavy rainfall amounts and gusty winds are expected across much of the state.

Sustained winds of tropical storm force -- 39 mph or greater -- are possible in parts of metro Atlanta as soon as Wednesday morning. In addition, brief, isolated tornadoes are possible south and east of metro Atlanta as Michael traverses the state.

Thursday

Michael's strength is expected to decrease quickly over land. The storm will move toward the northeast over the Carolinas and parts of Virginia before heading out over the Atlantic Ocean as a tropical storm by late Thursday or Friday.

Heavy rains are likely across parts of the state with total rainfall amounts varying, depending on the exact path Michael takes.

As of Monday at 11 a.m., these inland tropical weather advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service in advance of Hurricane Michael:

An Inland Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Clinch, Coffee, Columbia, Echols, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jeff Davis, Suwannee, Ware, Ben Hill, Berrien, Clay, Coffee, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Quitman, Randolph, Terrell, Tift, and Turner counties in Georgia.

An Inland Hurricane Watch has been issued for Baker, Brooks, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Holmes, Miller, Mitchell, Thomas, Worth counties in Georgia.

Other weather advisories will likely be issued as Michael moves closer to the Gulf Coast.

