Timeline | Here's when to expect Zeta's winds in metro Atlanta and North Georgia

Zeta will move rapidly across the southeastern United States over the next few days.

ATLANTA — Zeta is a strong storm as it moves closer to Georgia.

After making landfall late Wednesday afternoon or early Wednesday evening, it is expected to begin rapidly across the southeastern states, pushing into parts of Mississippi and Alabama before moving into northwest Georgia.

Here's when to expect tropical weather conditions to arrive in north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

Late Wednesday night

According to 11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb, rainfall will begin in the metro Atlanta area after midnight.

Winds are expected to increase through the region after midnight, with wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph after about 2:30 a.m.

Early Thursday morning

Chris says that the wind gusts will increase to between 51 and 62 mph by about 6 a.m. He said that the heavier winds gusts will be to the west of city of Atlanta proper.

Mid-morning Thursday

Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., the wind gusts will begin to subside as Zeta continues to move to the northeast, and away from Metro Atlanta. By then, Chris said, wind gusts should reduce to about 30-to-40 mph.

He said that by the afternoon hours, winds should taper off.

Thursday afternoon

By late Thursday afternoon, Chris said, we may even see the sun return to metro Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Zeta will continue to move to the northeast, heading toward the mid-Atlantic states, emerging into the Atlantic Ocean off of Delaware or New Jersey by late Thursday or early Friday as an extra-tropical storm.

Friday

By Friday, Zeta will be well out to sea in the Atlantic, moving away from the continental United States.

Highs on Thursday, Chris said, should remain in the 70s, with temperatures getting a bit cooler by Friday.

