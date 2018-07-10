Tropical Storm Michael is approaching hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts as of the 5 a.m. update.

Tropical Storm Michael is expected to bring its effects to the entire northern Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast -- including Metro Atlanta. At the rate it is strengthening, it is likely to become a hurricane by Monday night or early Tuesday. It could be a Category 2 hurricane or stronger by the time it makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday night.

Michael is still a tropical storm, but strengthening is expected before it becomes a hurricane Monday night or Tuesday.

Most recent updated position

As of 5 a.m. ET, Tropical Storm Michael is located 90 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico and about 100 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba. The storm is moving north at about 7 mph, and is expected to pick up speed over the next few days.

So what can we expect in metro Atlanta and north Georgia?

Right now, the National Hurricane Center's forecast path shows Michael may make landfall between Pensacola and Destin, Florida, on Wednesday. The center of the storm is then expected to move across Georgia as a tropical storm, before moving across the Carolinas and southeast Virginia before going back out to sea by next weekend.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued over the northeastern portion of Mexico's Yucatan Penninsula and the western portions of Cuba ahead of the storm.

While it is too early to make exact forecasts for metro Atlanta, on its present path, Michael will likely bring heavy rainfall amounts and gusty winds to much of the state of Georgia through the middle of the week. Severe storms and possible tornadoes will be possible over parts of the state along Michael's path.

Chris Holcomb and the 11Alive Storm Trackers team will have full coverage all week of Tropical Storm Michael and bring you full details on what sort of effects it will have on our weather in and across the state of Georgia.

Watches and Warnings for Tropical Storm Michael

As of 5 a.m. Monday:

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch from the Alabama-Florida line eastward to the Suwanee River, Florida. A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Navarre, Fla., to Anna Maria Island, Fla, including all of Tampa Bay.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Suwanee River to Anna Maria Island, Fla., including Tampa Bay. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued from the Alabama-Florida line westward to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

In the Caribbean, a Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Cuban province of the Isle of Youth. In Mexico, a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for coastal areas from Tulum to Cabo Catoche, including Cozumel.

Tropical Storm Michael: Spaghetti Models

Each line represents a computer model and its best "guess" as to where the center of the storm will go. When plotted together on a map, the flowing together of the multiple models appear like strands of spaghetti -- hence the name, "spaghetti models."

Tropical Storm Michael: Current projected path

On its current path, Tropical Storm Michael is projected to move northward past the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico by late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening.

Further strengthening is forecast as it moves northward across the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

Interests along the northeastern and central Gulf Coast areas are advised to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Michael.

The next advisory will be issued at 8 a.m. ET.

