ATLANTA — Two tropical weather systems formed on Tuesday -- one immediately came onshore in the Texas coastal region, while the second storm system is well out in the Atlantic Ocean, but looks like it may threaten the Bahamas by the weekend.

11Alive Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb and the 11Alive StormTrackers are watching both of these storm systems closely.

Tropical Storm Imelda

Tropical Storm Imelda formed very quickly on Tuesday along the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall at Freeport, Texas almost immediately.

As it moves further inland, it is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding to the Houston and Galveston areas over the next few days.

As of 2:30 Eastern time, when Tropical Storm Imelda formed, it was located over Freeport, Texas, on the Texas coast, about 35 miles southwest of Galveston. Imelda had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is moving to the north at 7 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Sargent, Texas to Port Bolivar, Texas.

The National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Imelda is "likely to produce life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the Upper Texas Coast" as it moves inland.

Tropical Depression Ten

Tropical Depression Ten formed over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean late Tuesday morning and is expected to strengthen to become Tropical Storm Jerry later in the day on Tuesday.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Tropical Depression Ten was centered about 1,165 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph.

On its current track, the system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Leeward Islands by Thursday night or Friday.

The northern Leeward Islands, including Antigua, Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, are all in the initial forecast cone for the system.

The U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico also lay within the forecast cone for this storm system.

Based on the current storm track information, by Sunday afternoon, the storm may be approaching the Bahamas as a hurricane.

While there have been no tropical weather watches or warnings issued in connection with this storm system as of this point, all interests in or near its projected path need to closely monitor the progress of Tropical Depression Ten.

The 11Alive StormTrackers are watching both of these systems very closely for their potential effects on the southeastern United States.

