ATLANTA — There are not one, but two areas of tropical development that are being watched for additional development over the weekend.

Tropical Depression Five has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center says the area bears watching in the coming days as it begins to develop and move toward the Leeward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds for Tropical Depression Five are at about 35 mph - just below the threshold for tropical storm strength. It is currently located about 800 miles east-southeast of Barbados, moving to the west at 12 mph.

It is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm late on Saturday or on Sunday, likely taking on the name Dorian.

On its current track, the depression will likely move into the Leeward Islands by Tuesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, while the depression is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm and most likely at least a Category 1 hurricane, there is much uncertainty as to its path beyond Tuesday.

Some models have the storm passing to the north of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, while others have the system moving to the south of the island. There are still more tracking models that send the system directly over the islands, with potential strength varying widely as a result of where it goes.

In addition to Tropical Depression 5, an area of low pressure off of the southeast Florida coast remains of interest to the National Hurricane Center as an area for potential tropical development.

Called Invest 98-L, the National Hurricane Center says there remains a 70 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance of development over the next five days.

If it develops into a tropical depression or greater, it is anticipated that it would move northeastward along the Atlantic coastal area, bringing tropical rainfall to parts of Florida, coastal Georgia and the Carolinas.

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers for additional information and details as they become available and as more detailed tropical tracking information becomes available.

