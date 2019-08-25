ATLANTA — Tropical Storm Dorian remains well out in the Atlantic Ocean, but it bears watching over the next few days.

A second system that forecasters are calling Invest 98-L, is centered off the east coast of Florida but even if it develops, it will most likely remain offshore and not affect our weather.

It may become a tropical depression or tropical storm as soon as Sunday or Monday. If so, it may take the name Erin. Its track would take it out to sea and away from the mainland United States.

Tropical Storm Dorian

Maximum sustained winds on Tropical Storm Dorian are at 40 mph. The storm is located about 465 miles east-southeast of Barbados, based on the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Dorian is moving to the west at 14 mph.

Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to move to the west and eventually turning to the west-northwest, toward the Lesser Antilles. Beyond that, impacts to Puerto Rico, Cuba and possibly Florida and the Gulf of Mexico are yet to be determined.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said that Dorian is anticipated to become a Category 1 hurricane by mid-week.

Spaghetti Models

Each line represents a computer model's best "guess" of where the center of the storm will go. Together, they look like spaghetti noodles. Remember, impacts from a tropical system can and do occur miles away from the center.

Spaghetti Models for Tropical Storm Dorian as of Sunday morning at 11 am

Tropical Track

This is the latest "cone of uncertainty," which shows an area where the center of the storm could go, when and how strong it might be at the given time.

Tropical Track for Tropical Storm Dorian as of Sunday at 11 am

Watches and Warnings

What's a watch? What's a warning? Here are the official alerts that can be issued for your area and what you should do.

As of Sunday, Aug. 25, at 11 am, the only watch that has been issued for Tropical Storm Dorian is for the island of Barbados.

As of 11 am Sunday, the only watch that has been issued is a Tropical Storm Watch for the island of Barbados. Additional watches are anticipated later in the day on Sunday.

Live Hurricane Tracking Map

