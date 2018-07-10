Tropical Storm Michael is expected to become a hurricane soon according to forecasters. Strong winds and heavy rainfall is now spreading across the western portion of Cuba.

Tropical Storm Michael is moving into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday. Forecasters say it could be a Category 2 hurricane or stronger by the time it makes landfall. Maximum sustained winds are currently at 70 mph and additional strengthening is forecast.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued along the Florida Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Florida border to the Suwanee River. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued from Navarre, Florida to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for coastal areas westward to the Alabama-Mississippi border and for inland areas of Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

Most recent updated position

As of 8 a.m. ET, Tropical Storm Michael is located 120 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico and about 70 miles south of the western tip of Cuba. The storm is moving north at about 7 mph, and is expected to pick up speed over the next few days.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

So what can we expect in metro Atlanta and north Georgia?

Right now, the National Hurricane Center's forecast path shows Michael may make landfall between Pensacola and Destin, Florida, on Wednesday. The center of the storm is then expected to move across Georgia as a tropical storm, before moving across the Carolinas and southeast Virginia before going back out to sea by next weekend.

RELATED | Florida's Gov. Scott to issue State of Emergency ahead of Michael

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued over the northeastern portion of Mexico's Yucatan Penninsula and the western portions of Cuba ahead of the storm.

While it is too early to make exact forecasts for metro Atlanta, on its present path, Michael will likely bring heavy rainfall amounts and gusty winds to much of the state of Georgia through the middle of the week. Severe storms and possible tornadoes will be possible over parts of the state along Michael's path.

Chris Holcomb and the 11Alive Storm Trackers team will have full coverage all week of Tropical Storm Michael and bring you full details on what sort of effects it will have on our weather in and across the state of Georgia.

Watches and Warnings for Tropical Storm Michael

As of 8 a.m. Monday:

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch from the Alabama-Florida line eastward to the Suwanee River, Florida. A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Navarre, Fla., to Anna Maria Island, Fla, including all of Tampa Bay.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Suwanee River to Anna Maria Island, Fla., including Tampa Bay. A Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued from the Alabama-Florida line westward to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

In the Caribbean, a Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Cuban province of the Isle of Youth. In Mexico, a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for coastal areas from Tulum to Cabo Catoche, including Cozumel.

Tropical Storm Michael: Spaghetti Models

Each line represents a computer model and its best "guess" as to where the center of the storm will go. When plotted together on a map, the flowing together of the multiple models appear like strands of spaghetti -- hence the name, "spaghetti models."

Haney, Adrianne

Tropical Storm Michael: Current projected path

On its current path, Tropical Storm Michael is projected to move northward past the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico by late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening.

Further strengthening is forecast as it moves northward across the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

maxuser

As of 8 a.m. ET, Tropical Storm Michael is located 120 miles east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico and about 70 miles south of the western tip of Cuba. The storm is moving north at about 7 mph, and is expected to pick up speed over the next few days.

Interests along the northeastern and central Gulf Coast areas are advised to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Michael.

The next advisory will be issued at 11 a.m. ET.

© 2018 WXIA