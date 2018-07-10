The National Hurricane Center has started sending new alerts on Tropical Storm Michael. The storm now has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently on the way to investigate the new tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Michael is expected to bring its effects to the entire northern Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast -- including Metro Atlanta. With additional strengthening, it is anticipated to become a hurricane before making landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday.

As of 1 p.m. ET, Tropical Storm Michael is located 90 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico and about 225 miles southwest of the western tip of Cuba. Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph with higher gusts. It is moving to the north at 5 mph.

So what can we expect in metro Atlanta and north Georgia?

Right now, the National Hurricane Center's forecast path indicates Michael may make landfall between Pensacola and Destin, Fla., on Wednesday. The center of the storm is then expected to move across Georgia as a tropical storm, before moving across the Carolinas and southeast Virginia before going back out to sea by next weekend.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued over the northeastern portion of Mexico's Yucatan Penninsula and the western portions of Cuba have been issued in advance of the storm.

While it is too early to make exact forecasts for metro Atlanta, on its present path, Michael will likely bring heavy rainfall amounts and gusty winds to much of the state of Georgia through the middle of the week. Severe storms and possible tornadoes will be possible over parts of the state along Michael's path.

Chris Holcomb and the 11Alive Storm Trackers team will have full coverage all week of Tropical Storm Michael and bring you full details on what sort of effects it will have on our weather in and across the state of Georgia.

Spaghetti Models for Tropical Storm Michael

Each line represents a computer model and its best "guess" as to where the center of the storm will go. When plotted together on a map, the flowing together of the multiple models appear like strands of spaghetti -- hence the name, "spaghetti models."

Spaghetti models for Tropical Depression 14 as of Sunday morning, Oct. 7, 2018

Tropical Storm Michael current projected path

On its current path, Tropical Storm Michael is projected to move northward past the Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico by late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening.

Further strengthening is forecast as it moves northward across the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.

The forecast path for Tropical Depression 14 as of Sunday morning, Oct. 7.

Interests along the northeastern and central Gulf Coast areas are advised to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Michael.

The next intermediate update from the National Hurricane Center will be issued at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. The next complete update will be issued by the National Hurricane Center at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

