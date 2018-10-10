ATLANTA - The National Hurricane Center has extended the Inland Tropical Storm Warning to seven metro Atlanta counties -- Greene, Jasper, Lamar, Morgan, Oglethorpe, Putnam and Upson counties.

As dangerous Hurricane Michael moves into the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday afternoon, it is expected to accelerate across southwest and middle Georgia through the remainder of the afternoon and evening hours.

Torrential rainfall, strong winds and possible tornadoes will affect much of north and central Georgia through the afternoon and evening hours, well ahead of the arrival of the center of the storm.

During the height of the storm's fury, sustained winds of more than 30 mph with gusts of up to 75 mph are possible across the affected areas.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 2-to-5 inches are expected with the potential for locally higher amounts. An elevated risk for localized flash flooding exists due to the heavy rainfall potential.

© 2018 WXIA