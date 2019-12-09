ATLANTA — While thousands of people are continuing to dig out of the rubble and devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian, new tropical storm warnings have been issued for the northwestern Bahamas.

The first advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine was issued at 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon and expected to continue to develop over the coming hours and days.

As of 5 p.m., the center of the storm system is located about 235 miles southeast of Great Abaco Island or about 310 miles southeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

It has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph with higher gusts. It is presently moving to the northwest at 8 mph. This motion is expected to continue over the next two days. On the present track, the storm system is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas on Friday and along or over the east coastal area of Florida on Saturday.

The government of the Bahamas has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the islands of the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence.

The storm system is expected to develop into a tropical depression or a named tropical storm as soon as Friday. If it becomes a named storm, it would take on the name Humberto.

