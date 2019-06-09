SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgians along the coast prepared for the worst, but hoped for the best as Hurricane Dorian made its way though the Atlantic

Many were grateful that their homes and businesses were spared in the storm. It's also something President Donald Trump was glad to hear on Thursday evening.

He tweeted that he talked the Gov. Brian Kemp over the phone about the state's condition now that the storm has moved north.

"Happy to hear that things are looking good for everyone," he wrote.

Kemp was grateful for the president's call.

"We’re immensely grateful for his strong leadership and coordination through our storm preparation, response, and recovery," he said in a Tweet.

Not only are they glad Dorian has passed Georgia, but so were residents of coastal communities. St. Simons Island was largely spared. 11Alive spotted people out on the beach Thursday morning for a walk. They found sand instead of mounds of debris.

"You anticipate, you anticipate, and all of a sudden you end up with not as bad as the rest of the folks, and we're really sorry for those folks," one resident said. "I'm feeling blessed."

People are starting to take down the plywood from the homes and businesses that once covered windows and doors.

"We realize that we have a lot of things to be thankful for right now," another said. "This could have been really bad."

Savannah also avoided most of Dorian's impact. Many lost power, and the strong winds did force water into the river, which caused some road flooding. But no major streets had to be shut down.

Kemp even lifted the evacuation orders for six Georgia counties. And even though conditions here seem fine, Trump said he's ready to jump in and help if needed.

"I stand by ready to assist, along with our great team at @FEMA – we’re with you ALL THE WAY," he tweeted.

Georgians were thankful they didn't see the worst of the storm, but said those who did will be in their thoughts and on their minds.

