ALBANY, Ga. – Vice President Mike Pence is touring southwest Georgia, Tuesday, to survey damage after Hurricane Michael.

He landed in Albany, Georgia at about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This comes one day after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump surveyed the damage in Florida and Georgia on Monday.

RELATED | President Trump surveys Georgia and Florida for Hurricane Michael damage

On Sunday, the president approved Georgia's disaster declaration request, allowing federal aid to move into the state after Hurricane Michael battered the southeast.

Photos: President Trump, First Lady Melania tour Macon, Georgia after Hurricane Michael



US President Donald Trump meets with farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael at a farm in Macon, Georgia, October 15, 2018.



US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on damage from Hurricane Michael in Macon, Georgia, October 15, 2018.



US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a briefing on damage from Hurricane Michael in Macon, Georgia, October 15, 2018.

Pence is expected to visit the Flint River Mills Plant about 12:15 p.m. and participate in a discussion with farmers at the Pecan Ridge Plantation in Brinston.

Around 3 p.m. he is scheduled to leave for Washington, D.C. and arrive at Joint Base Andrews at 4:30 p.m.

Pecan, cotton and peanut harvests took the hardest hit during Michael, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture. Only 5 percent of pecan, 15 percent of cotton, 30 percent of vegetables and 50 percent of peanut harvests were complete when the storm hit.

Federal funding will be made available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments for emergency work in the counties of Baker, Bleckley, Burke, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Emanuel, Grady, Houston, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Laurens, Lee, Macon, Miller, Mitchell, Pulaski, Seminole, Sumter, Terrell, Thomas, Treutlen, Turner, Wilcox, and Worth.

MORE | ‘Worst dreams realized’ | Michael destroys Georgia crops, poultry houses

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in these counties could begin applying for assistance Monday by registering online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

