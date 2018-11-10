ROBERTA, Ga. -- Several homes were damaged in Crawford County, Georgia hours after Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday.

Officials said a tornado touched down near Roberta, causing trees and wires to come down across roads.

Thursday, residents and crews got a better sense of the damage.

The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the damaged area and could see flattened trees and debris.

One woman told 11Alive on Wednesday that she and her husband had to flip their couch over and took shelter underneath it.

"All of sudden my husband who was sitting on the porch came running in and said, 'Let's flip the couch over! Here it comes','' Sharon Grenade said.

Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm near Mexico Beach, Florida, with strong winds. The monster storm weakened as it made its way across Georgia.

Although the wind strength lessened, It still wreaked havoc along the Georgia coast and other parts of the state - causing heaving rain, tornado warnings, and leaving behind damage.

An 11-year-old girl, Sarah Radney, was killed in Seminole County, Georgia when a when a portable carport fell on her home.

Seminole County Emergency Management Agency director Travis Brooks said strong winds picked up the carport and dropped it down on the roof of the home where the girl was inside. One of the carport's legs punctured the roof and hit the girl in the head.

Thursday's video from Crawford County shows tarps covering homes, piles of debris, objects floating in pools.

People were also out Thursday trying to clean up the mess.The storm brought down trees along the side of the highways, snapped power poles, and damaged cars. Workers were also out trying make repairs.

