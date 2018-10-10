Hurricane Michael's winds are creating massive damage as the Category 4 storm marches across the Florida Panhandle.
The storm has 155 mph sustained winds with higher wind gusts. Life-threatening storm surges, hurricane force winds and heavy rainfall are threatening life along the southern states.
Devastating video is now emerging as the storm made landfall:
