JACKSONVILLE, Florida — If you need to make a Walmart run ahead of Hurricane Dorian, you may want to get it done very soon. The company announced that 30 stores in Florida, including three on the First Coast, are already closed ahead of the storm and more store closings are expected.

The stores that have already closed are:

Walmart expects to close dozens of other stores in Florida and Georgia ahead of the storm. Walmart will continue to update its closings list ahead of Dorian at this link:

WALMART CLOSINGS LIST

