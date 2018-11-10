ATLANTA -- Georgia’s farming and agricultural industry took a severe hit when Michael rolled through the southern and central part of the state.
“Our worst dreams are being realized,” Gary Black, Georgia’s commissioner of agriculture, said during a press conference with Governor Nathan Deal on Thursday. “It’s a very serious day for agriculture.”
Pecan, cotton and peanut harvests took the hardest hit according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture. Only 5 percent of pecan, 15 percent of cotton, 30 percent of vegetables and 50 percent of peanut harvests were complete when the storm hit.
"For me, the cotton crop is as bad as it gets. I was picking three-bale cotton yesterday, today it is gone,” said State Representative Clay Pirkle.
He is a cotton farmer and represents District 155, which encompasses Ashburn, Fitzgerald and Ocilla.
“Can't tell the difference between what I've picked and what I haven't,” he said.
At least 53 poultry houses have also been destroyed in Coffee, Houston, Mitchell, Wilcox and Decatur counties.
