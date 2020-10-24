Hurricane and storm surge watches have been posted along the northern Gulf Coast.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Zeta is moving over the southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to regain hurricane strength again sometime Tuesday.

Zeta made landfall along the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane at about 11:10 p.m. CDT on Oct. 26. It has since weakened back to tropical storm status, but that might not be the case for long.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the storm was packing 65-mph winds and moving northwest at 14 mph. It was about 485 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, as of 1 p.m.

Zeta should turn toward the north Tuesday night, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is expected on Wednesday. At this point, minimal local impacts to the Tampa Bay area are expected.

While all tropical storm warnings have been discontinued for the Yucatán Peninsula, there are several warnings in effect for the United States.

Hurricane Warning: Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Warning: Mississippi/Alabama border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida

Tropical Storm Watch: West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City, Louisiana

Storm Surge Warning: Intracoastal City, Louisiana to Navarre, Florida Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay, and Mobile Bay



Now that we have reached the name Zeta, the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, we are one away from tying the all-time record of named storms (28) set in 2005.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast in September, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. This includes the 27 storms and 11 hurricanes we’ve already seen so far, moving us just outside the prediction window for named storms.