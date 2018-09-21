Florence County, SC (WLTX) - It is now safe to return home for some residents in Florence County, while some are still under mandatory evacuations orders due to floodwaters caused by Florence.
Florence County Emergency Management announced evacuation orders for Zone 1 in the county were lifted Saturday, however the orders for Zone 2 remain in effect.
Zone 1 along Lynches River from Highway 301 Bridge downstream to Highway 52 Bridge include:
- Kelley Road from N Bethel Road to Old Creek Road
- W Old # 4 Hwy from Salem Road to Hwy 52
- McAllister Mill Road from W Old # 4 Hwy to Wylie Road
- Oak Grove Road from E Deer Road to Meadow Prong
- Meadow Prong from Olanta Hwy to Oak Grove Road
- April Lane
- Snookim Lane
- Ackerman Drive
- Starburst Road
- York Lane
- Rainbow Road
- Johnnie Lee Road
- Mary’s Shortcut Road
- Wheeler Road
- Ben Gause Road
- County Park Road
- Bagpipe Lane
- Mary Shortcut Road
- Johnnie Lee Road
- Custer Road
- Bonanza Road
- Spine Road
- Old Creek Road
- Quail Lane
- Delta Road
- Butterbean Road
- Gingerbread Lane
- Syrup Mill Road
- Hawkins Lane
- Green Forrest Road
- Mary Road
- Pole Cat Road
- Bluefield Road
- Fork Road
- Hill Road
- Wylie Road
- Strickland Farm Road
- Floyd Lane
- Revell Lane
- Yellow Bluff Road
- Wedge Lane
- Tower Cir
- Wendy Road
- Stumps Lane
- Serenity Road
- Farmtree Road
- Farm Road
- Roundtree Road
- W Deer Road
- E Deer Road
- Hall Road
- Kirby Road
- Gaymon Road
- W Tedder Road
- Saps Circle
- River Bank Road
- Troy Brown Road
- Mossy Grove Lane
Officials caution that some roads have been blocked by barriers due to damage or standing water in the area, and are asking drivers not to remove or drive around barries.
Here are some tips from the EMD when returning home:
• Before entering your home, look outside for down or low hanging power lines, damaged gas lines, foundation cracks or other damage. Parts of your home may be collapsed or damaged. Approach entrances carefully. See if porch roofs and overhangs have all their supports.
• Watch out for wild animals, especially poisonous snakes that may have come into your home with the floodwater.
• If you smell natural or propane, gas or hear a hissing noise, leave immediately and call the fire department.
• If power lines are down outside your home, do not step in puddles or standing water.
• Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwater.
• Materials such as cleaning products, paint, batteries, contaminated fuel and damaged fuel containers are hazardous. Check with local authorities for assistance with disposal to avoid risk.
• During cleanup, wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots.
• Clean and disinfect everything that got wet. Mud left from floodwater can contain sewage and other harmful chemicals.
• Make sure your food and water are safe. Discard items that have come in contact with floodwater, including canned goods, water bottles, plastic utensils and baby bottle nipples. When in doubt, throw it out!
While the rain stopped days ago, all the floodwaters from North Carolina are still pouring into the state, causing rivers here to continue to swell. Due to those floodwaters, Zone 2 in Florence County remains under mandatory evacuation orders.
Zone 2 from Highway 52 bridge to Highway 378 bridge includes:
- N Old Georgetown Road from Hwy 52 to Creek Road
- Chester Road and Plum Road @ Hwy 52
- Othello Road from N Old Georgetown to Henneghan Road
- Gause Canal Road from Lemuel Road to N Old Georgetown Road
- New Coward Road from Gause Canal to Pine Forest Road
- Anderson Bridge between Bayberry Road and N Old Georgetown Road
- E Friendfield Road from Union School to Francis Marion Road
- Francis Marion Road on the East side of Lynches River
- Bayberry Road
- E Williams Road
- Catfish Road
- Jeffords Road
- E. Friendfield Road
- Cockfield Landing Road
- Litter Fishery Road
- Weaver Lane
- Courtney Point Road
- Dove Lane
- Albany Road
- Ruth Road
- Henneghan Road
- Cooper Road
- Chances Way
- Bunk Road
- Darby Road
- Crawford Road
- Pine Forrest Road
- Bush Lane
- Durango Road
- Cambridge Road
- Lockwood Road
- Worrell Lane
- Swamp Fox Road
- Black Elbow Lane
- Indigo Landing Road
- Horse House Road
- New Coward Road
- DOT Ave.
- Cypress Road
- Cheat Lane
- Wicklow Road
- Fawn Lane
- Chester Rd
- Clearbrook
- Grands Ln
- Jimmy Ln
- Kirk Rd
If you are evacuating, you should pack the following essential items in case the evacuation period is lengthy: required medications, adequate clothing, and essential personal items. If you are going to a local emergency shelter, bring their own comfort items like pillows and blankets along with special food items for small children or if you are on a restricted diet. If you are headed to a shelter, it is important that you bring some key items for yourself.
The American Red Cross encourages people to bring the following items for each member of their family:
• Prescription and emergency medication
• Extra clothing
• Cot or sleeping pad
• Pillows
• Blankets
• Hygiene supplies
• Important documents
• Any other comfort items
You should not leave pets behind. Plan to board pets with veterinarians, kennels, or other facilities in non-vulnerable areas. Residents with pets can go to an emergency shelter. Workers at the shelter will make arrangements for you and your pets. Residents evacuating are asked to leave with some proof of residency for reentry purposes once the order to evacuate is rescinded.
Florence County Evacuation Shelter List
Four shelters were opened as of 7 a.m. on September 21:
Johnsonville First Baptist Church
145 North Georgetown Hwy
Johnsonville, SC
Coward Community Center
109 East Friendfield Road
Coward, SC
STARS Gym
1409 South Church Street
Florence, SC
Mt Clair Missionary Baptist Church
1009 East Main Street
Lake City, SC
If you have any questions regarding the evacuations, call 1-866-246-0133.