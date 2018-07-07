ATLANTA -- A retaining wall near homes on Connally Street in Atlanta came crashing down on a couple of vehicles Friday evening.

The wall sits at the edge of some houses.

"It felt, like, the Earth shook a little bit," one homeowner said. "I was like, 'Oh, crap.'"

Another homeowner, James Drenter said the wall was about 18-inches thick and was built of mason stone. It stood about 7 feet high.

"I'm more worried about the displacement of ground and its effect on the foundation," he told 11Alive.

Heavy rain came pouring down in Atlanta Friday causing flash flooding in some metro neighborhoods, as well as Atlanta roadways.

"I was like, 'My God, did it rain that much," the neighbor said.

Those who live nearby hope when the wall is replaced, it will be built stronger to withstand severe weather events.

