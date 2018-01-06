WHITE COUNTY, Ga. -- Some roads and businesses were forced to close in White County because of flash flooding.

Even though the water is lower than it was on Wednesday, emergency managers warned residents.

"It was crazy, I've lived here all my life and I've never seen that kind of rain," one resident said.

A little after 4.p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency, telling residents and tourists to get to higher ground. The water started to recede a few hours later.

11Alive saw even saw Alpine Mini Golf Course covered with water.

"It was just thunderous, the roar of the water, it was just crazy," one person said.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

The flooding couldn't come at a worse time as outdoor events are expected to take place.

The 18th Annual US Riders New Reunion Run and 13th Annual Southeast Victory Run is scheduled for May 31 through June 2. The 45th Annual Helen-Atlantic Hot Air Balloon Race is also scheduled for this weekend.

