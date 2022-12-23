Large tree takes out power for more than 800 Georgia Power customers

Trees downed all over metro Atlanta caused problems during the arctic blast on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DECATUR, Ga. — Pat Callahan woke up before three in the morning Friday to find the electricity in her home was completely off. First, she believed it would only be off for a few hours. As the day stretched on, she tried to find different ways to stay warm.

"I went around my neighbors to make sure they was okay," she said, "I have a gas stove, and I'm able to cook and warm up some soup."

The outage impacted Callahan and more than 800 other customers in the area. Callahan admits she wasn't happy when she discovered how long it would be until her electricity would be back on.

"They were saying that it probably won't be back over to 12 midnight," Callahan said.

John Kraft, a spokesperson with Georgia Power, said that downed trees and brisk winds would present challenges for crews who were making repairs.

This tree fell on a power line overnight on Clifton Springs Road in Decatur. A woman who lives nearby tells me she woke up at 2 a.m. with no lights. GA power estimates power won't be restored until midnight. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/eUvvhuqZ73 — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) December 23, 2022

"There's no one cause and no one restoration estimate," Kraft said. "For instance, if you have just a blown fuse, that's a quicker repair. If you have a tree that's broken two or three poles, that's a much longer repair."