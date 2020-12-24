Light snow possible for Christmas Eve in metro Atlanta

Black ice possible on area roadways overnight and early on Christmas Day.

ATLANTA — Santa Claus may be greeted by light snow on Christmas Eve across parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

A storm system was moving across north Georgia on Thursday, bringing steady rain for much of the day ahead of a strong cold front.

According to 11Alive Meteorologist Samantha Mohr, by late in the afternoon, some of the rain was beginning to freeze as temperatures were beginning to drop across the region.

During the late afternoon and evening hours, the rain was expected to transition into sleet or a light snow mix before ending before midnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for possible light snow accumulations in some of the higher elevations of the north Georgia Mountains.

Any accumulations closer to the metro Atlanta area will be limited to a dusting.

Cold air rushing into the region following the precipitation will allow for the development of black ice in some areas. The winds will help to dry out many areas, but patchy black ice will remain in some areas overnight and into Christmas morning, especially on less-traveled roadways and elevated surfaces.