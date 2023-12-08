Live updates | Severe thunderstorms shut down flights at Atlanta airport, key MARTA train services

Isolated showers and storms are expected to develop in the afternoon with an isolated storm or two becoming strong to severe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Severe thunderstorms are moving in to parts of north Georgia and metro Atlanta on Saturday. These areas could see damaging winds and hail as storms are entering the metro right now.

You can watch the live radar here on 11Alive's YouTube page.

Live Updates

6:41 p.m. | The ground stop has been lifted at the Atlanta airport but flights are still delayed by a little more than two hours.

5:46 p.m. | Doors have opened early for the Beyoncé concert at The Benz as they have adjusted their entrance procedures by moving staff inside for ticketing so fans don't have to wait outside in the rain.

5:24 p.m. | A ground stop has been issued at the Atlanta airport due to severe weather, the FAA announced.

5:19 p.m. | Mercedes-Benz Stadium's official count on X posted that fans should remain in their vehicles as the severe storms have moved in ahead of the Beyoncé concert. Large umbrellas are prohibited from coming in.

There is currently severe weather around the stadium. Fans should remain in their vehicles or seek shelter until the all clear has been given. #Beyonce #RENAISANNCEWorldTour — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) August 12, 2023

5:16 p.m. | MARTA's train services have been shut down from the Airport to College Park stations due to a power outage affecting the trackways. A bus shuttle will now be provided at the Airport, College Park and East Point stations for travel.

5:11 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Haralson and Polk counties until 6 p.m.

5 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton, Rockdale, Henry, Spalding and Fayette counties until 5:15 p.m.

4:35 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton, Coweta, Douglas and Fayette counties until 5:15 p.m.

3:20 p.m. | Several Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued until 8 p.m.

The watch is for the following Banks, Bartow, Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Hall, Pumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union and White counties.

2:59 p.m. | Several Severe Thunderstorm Watches are in effect until 7 p.m.

This is for the following northwest Georgia counties: Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Polk, Walker and Whitfield.

Watch the live radar below:

DOWNLOAD THE 11ALIVE APP:

Download the app on your Apple or Android device.

Set up weather notifications by clicking the Gear icon in the upper right corner of the app. Select Notification -> Notification Settings -> Severe Weather Alerts -> Toggle the Severe Weather Alerts button to the right to turn alerts on.

Send photos and videos through the app by selecting the Near Me feature on the bottom right taskbar of the app and entering your information.

TEXT YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS TO US: 404-885-7600

JOIN THE 11ALIVE STORMTRACKERS FACEBOOK GROUP: Nearly 10,000 metro Atlanta and north Georgia weather enthusiasts share their weather photos every day. Click here to join the group!

Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.