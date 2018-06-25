Skies have cleared through the overnight and that has allowed temps to fall into the 60s. We will have partly sunny skies through early afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. There is the possibility for storms to develop this afternoon.

A marginal risk is issued when there is a risk for isolated severe thunderstorms. Those storms are capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning,

The chance for rain and heat will continue this week, as highs will continue in the low 90s, and a 30 to 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week.

