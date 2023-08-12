Massive fallen tree splits van in half in DeKalb during severe thunderstorms

Photos of the fallen tree on the van are astonishing to look at.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A van was split completely in two Saturday afternoon after a massive tree was uprooted during the severe storms and collapsed on the vehicle.

It happened in DeKalb County where the tree fell on the back side of the van, slicing right through it like a knife.

Photos of the fallen tree on the van are astonishing to look at:

Nearly 9,000 Georgians are without power, including close to 4,000 in metro Atlanta after severe storms rolled through on Saturday. You can track power outages here.

