PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. -- Another hot and muggy day means another risk for fast-developing late afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Sunday.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for extreme north Georgia until 4 pm on Sunday. The warning included the cities of Young Harris, Hiawassee and Blairsville, and the counties of Habersham, Rabun, Towns and Union.

11Alive StormTrackers are keeping a close eye on these storms. Stay with 11Alive and 11Alive.com for the latest, including any weather watches or warnings that are issued.

