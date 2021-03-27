Many lend a hand to Newnan area after EF-4 tornado destroys property, displaces many

Below are just some of the areas where organizations, authority figures, and neighbors are stepping in to help. Check for updates.

ATLANTA — People are stepping up to help after a wave of severe weather tore across the southeastern United States, pummeling Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and other neighboring states.

Swarms of tornados in Alabama left at least five people dead in their wake. Here in Georgia, a powerful EF-4 tornado ripped through Newnan leaving many with destroyed properties. Another two tornados are likely to have touched down in northwest Georgia.

But tornados weren't the only threat that our state saw - hail also fell, and heavy rains led to flooding in northern Georgia.

Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Home Depot Foundation

Volunteers with the Home Depot Foundation are at Newnan High school. 11Alive's Hope Ford said they are handing out supplies, trash bags, hand sanitizer, and water to volunteers and homeowners. They’re distributing items out in neighborhoods.

Volunteers with @HomeDepotFound at Newnan High school, handing out supplies, trash bags, hand sanitizer, and water, to volunteers and homeowners. They’re distributing items out in neighborhoods. @11alive pic.twitter.com/93m2cwm7fJ — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) March 27, 2021

West Georgia Technical College

The college has a help area set up. They are giving away water and other essentials for those impacted by the storm.

Georgia Department of Transportation

GDOT crews sawing downed trees on Greenville St. in Newnan. Crews are working to clear a path to a house and power pole just beyond the limbs here.

GDOT crews sawing downed trees here in Greenville St. in Newnan. Crews are trying to clear a path to a house and power pole just beyond the limbs here #gawx @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/Qfp4yjC4aD — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) March 27, 2021