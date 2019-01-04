ATLANTA — This isn't an April Fools joke, there is the chance for snow early Tuesday morning for parts of Georgia.

A storm system will move to our south tonight and Tuesday bringing some scattered showers into the Atlanta metro but with cold air in place in northeast Georgia, snow is possible too.

Wes Peery

The precipitation may either be a mix of rain and snow or a change over to all snow early Tuesday morning, roughly 5 a.m.-11 a.m., as temperatures fall to near or just above freezing.

This adds some extra uncertainty to the potential for snow. If the temperature is one or two degrees warmer than forecast, it all falls as a cold rain.

With ground temperatures so warm, it is unlikely that anything would accumulate. However, the highest elevations in the mountains may find some minor accumulations.

At this point, no travel impacts are expected.

While no snowfall is expected for Atlanta, the latest recorded snowfall was March 24, 1983.

Keep up with this forecast, this may get interesting!

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

MORE WEATHER STORIES: