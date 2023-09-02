South Georgia barn catches on fire after lightning strike, sheriff says

Authorities said the fire started around 10:20 a.m. on Highway 41 in Cordele.

CORDELE, Ga. — A Crisp County barn was destroyed early Monday morning after lightning struck, causing a fire.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock posted photos of the damage on Facebook.

Authorities said the fire started around 10:20 a.m. on Highway 41 in Cordele.

A Good Samaritan called 911 after they saw the lightning hit the barn, deputies said.

The sheriff added that the fire department was able to keep the fire contained to the barn and its contents.

"Just a reminder of how dangerous lightning can be," Sheriff Hancock's post added.

