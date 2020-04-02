ATLANTA — If you found yourself sneezing this morning, it may be due to the high pollen count.

According to Atlantaallergy.com, Tuesday's pollen count sits at 265, which is higher than this exact time last year.

The worst offenders of the day were trees -- including Juniper, Elm, Pine, and Maple. Grass pollen, mold activity, and Sheep Sorrel are all low contributors.

It's also the second-highest pollen count of the new year. On Jan. 27 the pollen count was 301. The worst offenders were, again, trees -- including maple and Juniper.

Here are the highest numbers over the last eight years:

2019: 6,575 on April 13

2018: 5,354 on April 12

2017: 3,559 on March 31

2016: 4,106 on March 29

2015: 6,152 on April 9

2014: 5,230 on April 4

2013: 8,023 on April 11

2012: 9,369 on March 20

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, common symptoms of allergies are itchy, watery eyes, itchy nose, sneezing, runny nose, rashes, hives, swelling, redness, cough, tongue swelling and more.

While not all allergy sufferers experience the same symptoms, experts say watching the pollen count can help plan your day to prevent irritating issues.

WebMD recommends staying indoors when pollen counts are high and plan your time outside wisely.

"Most plants pollinate from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., said Dr. Miguel P. Wolbert, an allergist in Evansville, Indiana. Wolbert is certified in pollen counting for the National Allergy Bureau. "If you are outside then, going for a jog, you pick up the pollen on your hair, face, and clothes," he says.

Windy days can also be worse than calm days, Wolbert told WebMD.

