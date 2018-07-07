PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. -- The National Weather Service is calling for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into tonight.

A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. The most favorable time frame for thunderstorms will be through 10 PM.

11Alive Stormtrackers are expecting showers and storms to develop throughout metro Atlanta.

Evening showers and storms will begin to diminish over time. Highs today and Sunday will be cooler than yesterday as showers and storms help to hold down the numbers. They will climb into the mid-80s.

While we will see scattered showers and storms on Sunday they won't be as numerous as today. The threat of showers diminishes through the week. But as the storm threat goes down the temperatures will go up. Look for highs to reach the lower 90s most of the week.

Here's your latest forecast.

