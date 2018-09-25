Have that umbrella handy on Tuesday as scattered rain is expected throughout metro Atlanta.

You can expect a 40 percent chance of rain on Tuesday with high temperatures are expected in the mid-80s.

11Alive Meteorologist Wes Peery said you will see mostly cloudy conditions Tuesday morning and through early afternoon. Northwest Georgia and into the Atlanta metro are all seeing rain showers this morning.

There will be a lull in the activity between late morning and early afternoon.

By 4 p.m., the metro area could see widely scattered thunderstorms and showers.

Wednesday could see a 60 percent chance of rain as a cold front moves through the area.

The rain chances go up to 60 percent Wednesday and 50 percent on Thursday. A weak front is moving in that will not make it all the way through the area. That means this pattern will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.

We will see rain chances come back down to 50 percent chance on Thursday and then a 40 percent chance on Friday and Saturday. Sunday's rain chance will be at 30 percent. Temperatures are expected in the low to mid-80s throughout the period.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

© 2018 WXIA