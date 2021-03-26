School delays, closings for Friday, March 26, 2021

Refresh for updates.

ATLANTA — Some Georgia school districts are closing or are having a delayed start on Friday morning due to severe weather.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for north Georgia through 7:00 a.m. today.

Severe weather brought heavy damage to Coweta County late Thursday night and early Friday morning. In Newnan, large trees fell on homes and on the roads, buildings were damaged and power poles snapped leaving thousands of people in the dark.

11Alive is monitoring the weather conditions and following updates from districts around the area.

Here's a list of what we know so far:

Coweta County Schools- closed

Polk School District - closed

Calhoun City Schools - delayed for two hours

For a full list of closings and delays as they become available, click here.

For 11Alive's live weather blog, click here.