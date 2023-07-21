Forsyth County residents urged to conserve amid production loss

Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer is facing a temporary loss of its water production capabilities at the water plant.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The aftermath of last evening's severe storms has brought about an unforeseen challenge for Forsyth County residents - the water plant can't produce water, according to the county's Facebook.

Due to the local power outage resulting from the storm's impact, the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer is facing a temporary loss of its water production capabilities at the water plant. As a result, urgent measures are now in place to conserve water resources until power is restored and regular operations can resume.

In light of this critical situation, Forsyth County officials are urging all residents to limit their water usage to emergency purposes only. By reducing non-essential water consumption, the community can collectively work towards maintaining a stable water supply until the situation is resolved.

To keep residents informed and updated, the county said information would be released on its social media accounts.

