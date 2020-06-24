x
Skip Navigation

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

weather

Severe weather threat level upgraded for Wednesday afternoon, evening

Storms may cluster together near and south of I-85 and produce damaging wind gusts

ATLANTA — The 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring the threat for severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and maybe even an isolated tornado on Wednesday.

Where and what is the threat

Near and south of I-85 is under a level 2 of 5 threat for severe storms, mainly damaging wind gusts are the concern.

Credit: WXIA

A level 2 of 5 means scattered severe storm warnings are possible within the yellow area.

Outside of that is the green level 1 of 5, meaning isolated severe storm warnings are possible.

Credit: WXIA

There is also a very low threat for tornadoes in western Georgia, including Carrollton, Peachtree City, LaGrange, and Thomaston.

Timing

We will be monitoring a storm complex coming out of Alabama that could produce damaging wind gusts or a brief tornado.

Storms will begin developing and moving into western Georgia after 4 p.m.

Credit: WXIA

As they develop, storms could congeal into lines and produce damaging wind gusts, especially in the level 2 area south of I-85.

After 10 p.m. the severe threat should diminish.

RELATED HEADLINES

Large Sahara Desert dust plume to create spectacular skies

4 things you can do now to prepare for severe weather

Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?