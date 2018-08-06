A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Crawford, Taylor and Upson counties at 4:39 p.m. It will last until 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The hazards with this storm include 60 mph wind gusts and a quarter size hail.

However, the effects of the storms were felt well into the metro Atlanta area; a tree limb was knocked on to the tracks of MARTA between the Brookhave and Lenox stops.

The agency tweeted that it was causing "major rail disruption" north and south on the Gold and Red lines. A bus bridge was put into place from Lenox to Doraville.

Tree limb down between Brookhaven and Lenox, major rail disruption north and southbound affecting Gold line between Lenox and Doraville. B.Bridge in affect from Lenox to Doraville. Red line svc delays.

