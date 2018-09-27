ATLANTA -- Severe weather is developing in region and the 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring the changing conditions.

4 PM - The warning has expired for Harris, Meriwether, Muscogee, and Troup counties has expired.

2:40 PM - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Harris, Meriwether, Muscogee, and Troup counties until 3:30 p.m. The storm has winds of 60 miles per hour and quarter size hail.

MORE INFO: TStorm warning for Meriwether, Troup, Harris and Muscogee Co. Storm with 60mph winds and quarter size hail moving 40mph. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/qd0PYY46w9 — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) September 27, 2018

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

