A severe thunderstorm warning expires at 6 p.m. for the following areas: Franklin; Hart; Stephens, Bibb, Crawford, Harris, Jones, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Greene, Hancock, Taliaferro, Warren, Wilkes

A severe thunderstorm warning expires at 6:30 p.m. for the following areas: Baldwin, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Putnam, Taliaferro

Flood warnings have been issued until further notice for the following areas: Allatoona Creek near Mars Hill, Cobb

Flash flood warnings expires at 11 p.m. for the following areas: Cobb; Paulding

A severe thunderstorm watch expires at 10 p.m. for the following areas: :Banks; Clarke; Glascock; Hall; Hancock; Jackson; Madison; Oglethorpe; Taliaferro; Warren; Washington; Wilkes; Baldwin; Barrow; Bibb; Butts; Carroll; Clayton; Coweta; Crawford; DeKalb; Douglas; Fayette; Forsyth; Fulton; Greene; Gwinnett; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jasper; Jones; Lamar; Meriwether; Monroe; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Peach; Pike; Putnam; Rockdale; Spalding; Talbot; Taylor; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Wilkinson

Clouds cover several areas as storms move through Georgia

© 2018 WXIA