A severe thunderstorm warning expires at 6 p.m. for the following areas: Franklin; Hart; Stephens, Bibb, Crawford, Harris, Jones, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Greene, Hancock, Taliaferro, Warren, Wilkes

A severe thunderstorm warning expires at 6:30 p.m. for the following areas: Baldwin, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Putnam, Taliaferro

Flood warnings have been issued until further notice for the following areas: Allatoona Creek near Mars Hill, Cobb

Flash flood warnings expires at 11 p.m. for the following areas: Cobb; Paulding

A severe thunderstorm watch expires at 10 p.m. for the following areas: :Banks; Clarke; Glascock; Hall; Hancock; Jackson; Madison; Oglethorpe; Taliaferro; Warren; Washington; Wilkes; Baldwin; Barrow; Bibb; Butts; Carroll; Clayton; Coweta; Crawford; DeKalb; Douglas; Fayette; Forsyth; Fulton; Greene; Gwinnett; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jasper; Jones; Lamar; Meriwether; Monroe; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Peach; Pike; Putnam; Rockdale; Spalding; Talbot; Taylor; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Wilkinson

Clouds cover several areas as storms move through Georgia
01 / 19
Atlanta (Photo: Kelly Krammes)
02 / 19
Auburn, Ga. (Photo: Dave Johnson)
03 / 19
DeKalb County (Photo: Terri Harmon Evans)
04 / 19
"Gullywasher in Canton!" - Margaret McKee Swarts
05 / 19
Atlanta (Photo: Tamara Cornstock)
06 / 19
Buford (Photo: Ashley Banks)
07 / 19
Sugarloaf Parkway near 316 (Photo: Brittney Smith)
08 / 19
Atlanta -- (Photo: Carol Simmons)
09 / 19
Photo: Nat Zachary
10 / 19
Photo: Nat Zachary
11 / 19
Photo: Nat Zachary
12 / 19
Photo: Michelle Timothy
13 / 19
Photo: Marilyn Nuovo
14 / 19
Mabelton (Photo: William Bolling)
15 / 19
Gwinnett County (Photo: Susan Tredway)
16 / 19
Chamblee (Photo: Michelle Timothy)
17 / 19
Chamblee (Photo: Michelle Timothy)
18 / 19
Adairsville (Photo: Janet Cole)
19 / 19
Adairsville (Photo: Janet Cole)

