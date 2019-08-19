We are tracking severe weather as it moves into metro Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

6:39 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties until 7:15 p.m.

The storm with 60 mph winds and half-dollar size hail is nearly stationary over Athens.

5:30 PM | All severe warnings across north Georgia have expired, but the 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring conditions in the event additional advisories or warnings are issued.

4:09 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Floyd and Polk counties until 5 pm.

4:02 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Forsyth and Dawson counties until 4:30 pm.

3:48 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Cherokee, Forsyth and Fulton counties until 4:30 pm.

At 3:47 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was reported over Buffington or near Canton, moving south at 10 mph. Impacted locations include Canton, Milton, Woodstock, Holly Springs, Free Home, Buffington, Birmingham, Lebanon and Bridgemill.

