We are tracking severe weather as it moves into metro Atlanta on Monday afternoon.
LIVE UPDATES:
6:39 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties until 7:15 p.m.
The storm with 60 mph winds and half-dollar size hail is nearly stationary over Athens.
5:30 PM | All severe warnings across north Georgia have expired, but the 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring conditions in the event additional advisories or warnings are issued.
4:09 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Floyd and Polk counties until 5 pm.
4:02 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Forsyth and Dawson counties until 4:30 pm.
3:48 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Cherokee, Forsyth and Fulton counties until 4:30 pm.
At 3:47 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was reported over Buffington or near Canton, moving south at 10 mph. Impacted locations include Canton, Milton, Woodstock, Holly Springs, Free Home, Buffington, Birmingham, Lebanon and Bridgemill.
Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here
POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.
