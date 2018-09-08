Severe weather is developing in region and the 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring the changing conditions.

5:39 P.M. | The warnings for the storm have been allowed to expire.

5:10 P.M. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson Counties until 6 p.m. The storm is located over Hog Mountain, moving east at 15 mph. Hazards included 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

