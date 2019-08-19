We are tracking severe weather as it moves into metro Atlanta on Monday afternoon.
Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers to get the latest updates on the conditions.
LIVE UPDATES:
3:10 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Lumpkin and White counties until 4 pm.
2:56 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Gordon and Bartow counties until 3:45 pm.
At 2:56 pm, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sonoraville or near Calhoun, moving south at 15 mph.
2:54 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Chattooga County until 3:45 pm.
2:33 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Cherokee, Gordon and Pickens counties until 3:15 pm.
At 2:33 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Hinton or 8 miles west of Jasper and was nearly stationary.
RELATED: Understanding Severe Weather: When is a Code Orange or Code Red Air Quality Alert is issued?
RELATED: Understanding severe weather: What's a Marginal Risk, what's a Slight Risk?
Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here
POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.
Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.