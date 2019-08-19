We are tracking severe weather as it moves into metro Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Stay with the 11Alive StormTrackers to get the latest updates on the conditions.

LIVE UPDATES:

3:10 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Lumpkin and White counties until 4 pm.

2:56 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Gordon and Bartow counties until 3:45 pm.

At 2:56 pm, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sonoraville or near Calhoun, moving south at 15 mph.

2:54 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Chattooga County until 3:45 pm.

2:33 PM | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Cherokee, Gordon and Pickens counties until 3:15 pm.

At 2:33 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Hinton or 8 miles west of Jasper and was nearly stationary.

