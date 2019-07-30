Showers and storms are beginning to develop over parts of north Georgia. Most of them are of the pop-up variety due to the higher humidity that has entered the state over the past couple of days.



6:50 PM - The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been canceled for Cobb County but continues for DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties until 7:15 p.m. The storm may also include winds of up to 60 mph and hail up to an inch in diameter.

6:32 PM - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in place for Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties until 7:15 p.m.

6:03 PM - StormTracker Carol Simmons spotted these rain shafts over downtown Atlanta.

Rain shafts over downtown Atlanta

Carol Simmons for 11Alive

5:26 PM - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties until 6 p.m.

4:33 PM - The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties has been canceled.

4:28 PM - Quarter-size hail and 60 mph winds possible in Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties.

4:22 PM - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fannin and Gilmer counties until 5 p.m.

4:16 PM - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties until 5 p.m.

3:50 PM - All of the recent thunderstorm warnings have expired as of this point. The 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring several strong thunderstorms that are moving across parts of north Alabama and Georgia.

3:13 PM - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Murray and Whitfield counties until 3:45 p.m.

WXIA

2:45 PM - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Union and Fannin counties until 3:30 p.m.

2:40 PM - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Catoosa, Whitfield and Walker counties until 3:30 p.m.

WXIA

