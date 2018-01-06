A severe thunderstorm warning expires at 3:45 p.m for the following areas: Carroll, Haralson, Paulding counties

A severe thunderstorm warning expires at 4 p.m for the following areas: Newton, Walton counties

A severe thunderstorm warning expires at 4:15 p.m for the following areas: Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton counties

A severe thunderstorm watch expires at 10 p.m. for the following areas: :Baldwin; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Butts; Carroll; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; DeKalb; Douglas; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Fulton; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jasper; Jones; Lamar; Meriwether; Monroe; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Putnam; Rockdale; Spalding; Talbot; Taylor; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Wilkinson

DAMAGE REPORTS

2:42 p.m. - Thunderstorm wind damage reported in Gordon County. a fee trees reported down on Red Bud Road.

2:24 p.m. - Trees reported down on Sugar Valley Road in Gordon County

RISK

We will have a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There is a chance for some isolated severe thunderstorms that could have hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

AREAS AFFECTED

There is an enhanced risk for the central and southern parts of Floyd County. Troup, Meriweather, and South Fulton counties are also under an enhanced risk.

Athens and the areas east are under a slight risk. The northern most counties are under a marginal risk.

TIMING

Areas north of Atlanta could see showers and thunderstorms begin around 3 p.m. In the metro Atlanta area, expect to see the storms move in around 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Storms will head South around 9 p.m.

