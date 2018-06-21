A severe weather alert has been issued for parts of Georgia.

A severe weather alert has been issued. Track the storms on radar: https://t.co/bShZVrGjTY pic.twitter.com/oWeCyDxlPC — ChrisHolcomb11Alive (@ChrisHolcomb) June 21, 2018

WHAT TO EXPECT

There is a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. There will be scattered showers that will be a little more numerous compared to the past couple of days. Thanks to additional clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures will be a little lower. We will top off at 89 degrees.

RISKS

The rain chance goes up slightly Friday to 60%. The Storm Prediction Center has us in the "marginal" risk category for a few isolated severe storms. There will be some lingering showers around Saturday morning, but should clear by the afternoon.

