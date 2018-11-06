ATLANTA -- 11Alive Meteorologist Chesley McNeil says we should keep an eye out for severe weather at almost any point after 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon and into the evening.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed much of north Georgia including Metro Atlanta into a Marginal Risk area for severe weather for Monday afternoon and evening as a result.

With highs across the area in the upper 80s to lower 90s, clouds and storm likelihood are expected to increase after 2 p.m. and into the evening hours across the state. Any of the storms that develop may become severe with heavy downpours, vivid lightning and high winds.

Thunderstorms should taper off after 9-to-10 p.m., with lows dropping to around 70. More showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday afternoon.

