ATLANTA — It will be a wet and warm next couple of days. Unfortunately, it will be so wet that a combination of heavy rainfall and strong winds may lead to damaging impacts across north Georgia.

Here is what to expect and when:

Wednesday night

Heavy rainfall will begin this evening along with a flash flood watch for all of north and much of central Georgia.

Some of these storms may also be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and a very low tornado threat, especially in the level 2 threat area.

Thursday morning

Rainfall coverage will increase Thursday morning, leading to an increased risk of flash flooding. This may impact the morning commute causing some isolated spots of flooded roads and overflowing creeks and streams.

We'll be watching our best chance of severe weather, a line of storms, move in from the west at this time.

Thursday late morning-afternoon

With soggy soil conditions, a line of storms will move through capable of bringing down trees causing power outages and perhaps even a brief tornado or two. This line will also bring very heavy rainfall, elevating the ongoing flash flooding threat.

Much of metro Atlanta is under a level 2 risk for severe weather and a level 3 risk south of the metro where there is the greatest risk for damaging wind gusts.

We are most concerned about wind gusts and flooding impacting the greatest amount of people as even non-severe storm gusts, less than 60 mph, can still cause trees to fall.

Thursday evening-night

After the line passes through, the heavy rainfall will persist, allowing for some flooding to continue or even begin. This may impact the evening commute causing flooded roads again.

Friday morning

Showers will finally exit overnight Thursday into Friday with some light wintry weather possible in north Georgia, mainly in the high elevations.

Rainfall totals

The highest rainfall totals and the most flood-prone area will be in the mountains where 6" of rain is possible by Friday morning.

Tips to prepare

Clear drains and gutters to reduce the chance of flooding or ponding on your property

Secure items on your patio to prevent them from being blown around

Take waste bins off of the curb

Make sure you have a severe weather safety plan and kit prepared in case your power does go out

Download our app to get warning alerts and the latest forecast

